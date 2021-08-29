Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Decreases By 73.4%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHWZ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 27,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,651. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

