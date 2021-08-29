Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 52.0%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

MBCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 3,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The company has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

