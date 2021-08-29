Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Grows By 165.4%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,400 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the July 29th total of 565,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Naspers alerts:

Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.64. 70,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09. Naspers has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.