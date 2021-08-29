Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Expands By 64.6%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the July 29th total of 803,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,652.5 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

