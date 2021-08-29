Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Expands By 64.6%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the July 29th total of 803,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,652.5 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.