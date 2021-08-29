Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rises By 262.5%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 43,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,130. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

