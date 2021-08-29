Short Interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Increases By 53.2%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the July 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 427,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

