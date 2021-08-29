Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Decreases By 54.4%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.