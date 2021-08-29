Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Increases By 88.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the July 29th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 515.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MXCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,288. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

