Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Increases By 88.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the July 29th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 515.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MXCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,288. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.