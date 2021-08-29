Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declines By 43.9%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,164. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

