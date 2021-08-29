Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rises By 80.0%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of AUCOY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.