Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declines By 33.0%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,235.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFIL opened at $8.25 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

