Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Decreases By 50.0%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $$13.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.50%.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

