Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Expands By 109.1%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

