Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 146.0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the July 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,765. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

