Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declines By 68.8%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,099. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $27.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 31,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.