Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declines By 68.8%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,099. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $27.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
