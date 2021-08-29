Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Grows By 131.9%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOELY. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

TOELY stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

