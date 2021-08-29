Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Grows By 131.9%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOELY. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

TOELY stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

