Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Expands By 321.1%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $41.02 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

