Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Grows By 248.1%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, an increase of 248.1% from the July 29th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

VYMI opened at $68.48 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

