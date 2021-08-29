Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Expands By 50.7%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 225,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,100. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.