SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Securities upped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $23.85. 549,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,027. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $793.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

