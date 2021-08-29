Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $29.78 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

