Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 20.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.72. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

