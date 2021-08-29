Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after buying an additional 105,637 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66,680.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 777,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

