Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.43. 6,000,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730,658. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

