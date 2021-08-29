Simmons Bank Buys 182 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. CWM LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

