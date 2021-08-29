Simmons Bank Buys 484 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

IBM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. 2,459,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.