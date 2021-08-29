Simmons Bank Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $259.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,862. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

