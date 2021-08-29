Simmons Bank Has $1.59 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

