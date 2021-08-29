Simmons Bank Sells 529 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

