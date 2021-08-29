Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of QQD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 4,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period.

