SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 269.2% in August

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.68. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

