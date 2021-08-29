SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 269.2% in August

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SING stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.68. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.
SinglePoint Company Profile
