Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF stock remained flat at $$13.26 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.