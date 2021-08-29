Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.87

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 3657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.