SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 5%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. 12,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 384,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

