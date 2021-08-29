SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 303.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NYSE SLG opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

