SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of SM Energy worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

