SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SGH stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 349,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.84 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65,362 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.