Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 883,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 284,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.