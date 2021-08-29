SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the July 29th total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.2 days.

SNCAF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.62. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

