So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Down 6.6%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.82. 1,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in So-Young International by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in So-Young International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

