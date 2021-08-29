So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Down 6.6%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.82. 1,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
