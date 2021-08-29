SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Down 77.8% in August

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIGE stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.