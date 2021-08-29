Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $67.29 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $418.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

