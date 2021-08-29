Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 43,076 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,076 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $97,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Henry Schein by 452.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. 360,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.