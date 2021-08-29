SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. 48,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,413. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.48.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

