SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 132,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,556,062 shares.The stock last traded at $82.29 and had previously closed at $79.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,679,000 after acquiring an additional 899,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,527,000 after acquiring an additional 227,702 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

