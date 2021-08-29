Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by 83.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NYSE:SPB opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

