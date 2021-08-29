SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Shares of SPTKU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

