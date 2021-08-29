SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BRF by 100.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BRF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.77. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

