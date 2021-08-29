SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

