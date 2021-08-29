Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

